ADGP host iftar party

Srinagar, Apr 15: Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Saturday hosted an iftar party for selected media persons here.
The journalists from local and national media outlets participated in the iftar party. Vijay Kumar expressed gratitude to the participants and conveyed his best wishes to the whole Muslim community on the holy month of Ramadhan.
ADGP Kashmir said that the police department has been serving people for decades and the motive of these initiatives is to build robust relations among police and media fraternity. Senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar, DIG north Kashmir, Vivek Gupta and DIG south Kashmir Rayees Muhammad Bhat, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam and all zonal SPs of district Srinagar attended the party.