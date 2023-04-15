ADGP host iftar party

ADGP Kashmir said that the police department has been serving people for decades and the motive of these initiatives is to build robust relations among police and media fraternity. Senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar, DIG north Kashmir, Vivek Gupta and DIG south Kashmir Rayees Muhammad Bhat, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam and all zonal SPs of district Srinagar attended the party.