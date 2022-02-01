Kashmir
ADGP Jamwal decorates Police officers with SP rank
Jammu, Feb 1: In a pipping ceremony held at Security Headquarters J&K Jammu, ADGP Security, S D Singh Jamwal Tuesday decorated SP rank to Firdous Ahmad Khan, Nisar Hussain Shah and Chanderjeet Singh who have been recently promoted to the present rank.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP expressed his happiness and congratulated the promoted officers for their elevation to the rank of SP and said that each elevation comes with more responsibility.
He wished them best future ahead and hoped that the officers would continue to work with more zeal and zest.