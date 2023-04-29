ADGP Kashmir chairs high-level meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, April 2: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday held a high level meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in which security of the national highway and emerging threating of VBIEDs (vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices), officials said.
In a handout, as per news agency GNS, the police said that army’s GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in South Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP & CID and SSPs of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora attended the meeting.
According to police spokesman, during the meeting, potential threats from militants on NHW were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided. SOP of convey movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded. All field officers gave their assessment, he said.
ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSPs to focus on anti-militant operations, busting of militant modules by apprehending terrorist associates. They were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders. GOC Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination in night too, reads the statement.