ADGP Kashmir chairs high-level meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

In a handout, as per news agency GNS, the police said that army’s GOC Victor Force Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in South Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP & CID and SSPs of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora attended the meeting.

According to police spokesman, during the meeting, potential threats from militants on NHW were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided. SOP of convey movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded. All field officers gave their assessment, he said.