ADGP Kashmir chairs joint meet of Police, CAPFs

Srinagar, July 26: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting bringing together officers from the Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to discuss the Muharram arrangements, challenges, security measures and procession management.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting, presided over by ADGP Kashmir focused on devising comprehensive strategies to tackle potential challenges and maintain order during the period of Muharram.
He said that the key points discussed during the meeting included security measures in terms of personnel deployment and technological enhancements to safeguard public gatherings and religious processions, crowd management, to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain a peaceful environment, traffic management, managing traffic flow smoothly during Muharram processions, ensuring minimal disruptions in view of the inputs and apprehensions received from intelligence agencies and law abiding citizens.
SSP Srinagar was also advised to use technology like drones to monitor crowd gathering and preventive measures.
Close coordination between the J&K Police and CAPF was stressed upon, leveraging their combined expertise to ensure a well-coordinated security response.
The authorities also deliberated upon the need to foster open communication and engagement with the community, seeking their cooperation in maintaining a safe and peaceful atmosphere.
The ADGP Kashmir in the meeting directed the officers to ensure strict compliance to the orders from the civil administration with regard to certain processions, especially on 8th Muharram.
He also called upon all citizens to be vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and cooperate with the authorities to make Muharram a safe and secure occasion for everyone.
IG CRPF Ajay Yadav, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF GyanendraVerma, DIGs of Police of south Kashmir, north Kashmir, and central Kashmir, DIG CRPF, DIG ITBP, DIG SSB, SSP Srinagar, and SSP security attended the meeting.