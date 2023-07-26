ADGP Kashmir chairs joint meet of Police, CAPFs

A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting, presided over by ADGP Kashmir focused on devising comprehensive strategies to tackle potential challenges and maintain order during the period of Muharram.

He said that the key points discussed during the meeting included security measures in terms of personnel deployment and technological enhancements to safeguard public gatherings and religious processions, crowd management, to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain a peaceful environment, traffic management, managing traffic flow smoothly during Muharram processions, ensuring minimal disruptions in view of the inputs and apprehensions received from intelligence agencies and law abiding citizens.