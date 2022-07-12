ADGP Kashmir, others pay tribute to slain ASI Mushtaq Ahmad at DPL Srinagar

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. "Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on. Today at about 1900hrs, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a Police naka party near G.D Goenka Public School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured, " a police spokesman said.