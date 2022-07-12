ADGP Kashmir, others pay tribute to slain ASI Mushtaq Ahmad at DPL Srinagar

Srinagar July 12: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with top civil and security officials on Tuesday evening paid tribute to ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, who was killed by terrorists in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.
Kumar accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujith Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole and SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal along with others participated in the wreath laying ceremony of slain Mushtaq and paid him tributes at District Police Lines, Srinagar this evening.
Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. "Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on. Today at about 1900hrs, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a Police naka party near G.D Goenka Public School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured, " a police spokesman said.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that, terrorists fired upon a Naka party near G.D Goenka Public School area of Lal Bazar Srinagar, resulting in gunshot injuries to three personnel namely ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, HC Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar. However, one injured ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, both the injured Police personnel have been shifted to Hospital for the treatment of their injuries, " he added.