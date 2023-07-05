ADGP Kashmir visits Shopian, Pulwama; asks officers to intensify operations against 'remnants' of terrorism

Srinagar, July 05: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday visited South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts and extolled officers to eradicate remnants of terrorism.
"ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited districts of Shopian & Pulwama & held meeting with DIG police, both SSsP, all three COs of CRPF & other officers & extolled them to work upon eradication of the remnants of terrorism, " Kashmir Police Zone wrote in a tweet.
He directed the concerned to synergise their efforts to conduct precision-based operations with special teams & introduce innovative & handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of terrorists. "An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken & guidelines issued to specific officers for target oriented outcomes,"read the tweet.