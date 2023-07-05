ADGP Kashmir visits Shopian, Pulwama; asks officers to intensify operations against 'remnants' of terrorism

"ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited districts of Shopian & Pulwama & held meeting with DIG police, both SSsP, all three COs of CRPF & other officers & extolled them to work upon eradication of the remnants of terrorism, " Kashmir Police Zone wrote in a tweet.

He directed the concerned to synergise their efforts to conduct precision-based operations with special teams & introduce innovative & handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of terrorists. "An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken & guidelines issued to specific officers for target oriented outcomes,"read the tweet.