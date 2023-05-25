ADGP Kumar hails officers, jawans for incident-free G20 summit in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 25: Kashmir's additional director general of police(ADGP), Vijay Kumar on Thursday hailed the efforts of his colleagues and other security agencies for successful G20 summit in Srinagar.

"ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS congratulates officers and jawans of JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF & intelligence agencies for conducting incident free & successful G20 Summit, " Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.