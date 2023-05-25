Kashmir

ADGP Kumar hails officers, jawans for incident-free G20 summit in Srinagar

For the three-day Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir was under a three-tier security grid.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 25: Kashmir's additional director general of police(ADGP), Vijay Kumar on Thursday hailed the efforts of his colleagues and other security agencies for successful G20 summit in Srinagar. 

"ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS congratulates officers and jawans of JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF & intelligence agencies for conducting incident free & successful G20 Summit, " Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. 

The third G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar was first major international event in Kashmir after the constitutional changes of August 2019.For the three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir was under a three-tier security grid. 

From aerial surveillance drone monitoring to National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos being deployed around the venue. Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) were also deployed at several places to prevent any untoward incident. 

