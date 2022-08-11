ADGP Rana appointed Inquiry officer to probe charges against DySP

Jammu: Home Department has appointed ADGP (Coordination) PHQ J&K Danesh Rana, IPS as Inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry into the charges framed against the former SDPO Sumbal DySP Nisar Ahmad Khan.
Rana has been given a period of thirty days to submit his report to the Home Department.
“In terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Danesh Rana, IPS, ADGP (Coordination), PHQ, J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry into the charges framed against Nisar Ahmad Khan DySP, the then SDPO Sumbal. Further, J S Johar, AIG, Training/Policy, PHQ, J&K, shall be the Presenting Officer,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal.