ADGP reviews security scenario in north Kashmir

With regard to area domination in hinterland, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to revisit the existing plan in consultation with other forces and ensure proper area domination including night domination. He also directed the officers to ensure strict naka checking so as to restrict the movement of anti-national elements. While discussing investigation of cases, he stressed upon officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority basis.

While highlighting the role of police-public relations, ADGP Kashmir stressed on the officers to take public-centric approach in policing and ensure service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and bridge the gap between police and general public.