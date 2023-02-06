ADGP reviews security scenario in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 6 : ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited Baramulla and chaired a detailed security review meeting.
According to a press note, during the meeting, prevailing security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, additional measures for counter-infiltration grid like establishing more BOPs for enhancing intelligence gathering, effective investigation, law and order and anti-drug drive were discussed at threadbare.
On the occasion, the meeting was attended by DIG North Kashmir Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Baramulla, SSP Kupwara, SSP Bandipora, SSP Handwara and SSP Sopore.
“During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by DIG North Kashmir about the overall prevailing security situation, and counter-Infiltration grids and counter-terrorist operations in the North Kashmir Range. While appreciating the efforts of Police for maintaining law and order, he emphasised upon the officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter terrorist operations. He also urged upon officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among all the agencies working on ground. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil on the anti-national elements especially terrorist associates who are hell bent to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the valley. Special focus was given on handling drug menace and strict action against drug peddlers,” the press note said.
With regard to area domination in hinterland, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to revisit the existing plan in consultation with other forces and ensure proper area domination including night domination. He also directed the officers to ensure strict naka checking so as to restrict the movement of anti-national elements. While discussing investigation of cases, he stressed upon officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority basis.
While highlighting the role of police-public relations, ADGP Kashmir stressed on the officers to take public-centric approach in policing and ensure service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and bridge the gap between police and general public.