Srinagar: Additional DGP Security, J&K Dr S D Singh Jamwal today visited Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonawar Srinagar to review security and police arrangements put in place for smooth and secure conduct of Independence Day celebration, a press release said.

During a brief discussion, the ADGP stressed upon the officers to ensure best arrangements including event management, security, seating arrangements, car parking, timely intelligence and sharing etc.