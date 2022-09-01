ADGP Security to conduct afresh inquiry against DySP

Jammu: J&K government has appointed ADGP Security Dr S D S Jamwal as Inquiry Officer to conduct a de novo (afresh) inquiry into the charges of “wrongful confinement and bribery” framed against in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police Zubair Mirza.
The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the enquiry and submit his report along with recommendations to the Home Department within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of order.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the competent authority desired to hold a fresh inquiry as the earlier Inquiry Officer had not delved on the charges framed against the officer (Mirza) satisfactorily.
“General Administration Department vide O M No GAD (Vig)55 RDA/2018 dated August 1, 2018, forwarded a copy of communication No VO-Veri-BK-04/ 2016-J-9331 dated June 14, 2018 of Vigilance Organization (Now Anti Corruption Bureau), for consideration of the recommendations of the Vigilance Organization and initiation of Regular Departmental Action (RDA) against Zubair Mirza, the then SDPO Arnas, based on the written complaint of alleged wrongful confinement of the complainant and his family members and bribery charges,” read an order issued by J&K Home Department. Goyal, in the order, stated that the Home Department served a charge sheet upon Mirza vide O M No Home/Gaz/PB-I/32/2018 dated December 11, 2018.