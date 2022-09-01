ADGP Security to conduct afresh inquiry against DySP

Jammu: J&K government has appointed ADGP Security Dr S D S Jamwal as Inquiry Officer to conduct a de novo (afresh) inquiry into the charges of “wrongful confinement and bribery” framed against in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police Zubair Mirza.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the enquiry and submit his report along with recommendations to the Home Department within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of order.