ADGP Vijay Kumar reviews security of Amarnath yatra, national highway

Srinagar, July 16: In an effort to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other police and CRPF officials conducted a comprehensive security review at various points, including the Navyug Tunnel on National Highway.

During the review, Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place, a police statement said. He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel. He emphasized upon officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised. The new measures advised by ADGP Vijay Kumar will enable the police and SFs to better tackle security challenges and ensure the safety and smooth movement of convoys on the National Highway.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, ADGP Kumar instructed Kulgam police to extend full assistance to traffic personnel in regulating traffic and preventing any harassment to visitors and locals. Furthermore, ADGP Vijay Kumar stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of tourists and the general public. He emphasized the need to create a welcoming and safe environment, free from any form of harassment.