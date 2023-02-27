ADGP Vijay Kumar visits Pulwama, urges officers for additional security measures

In the security meeting officers including Army’s Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers were present. ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.

During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir imparted upon them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent such terror incidents. "While instructing the officers present in the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama District. He also directed police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint & techint and further launch counter-terrorist operations along with security forces," the spokesperson said.