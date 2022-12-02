‘Adhere to ceiling of Rs 5 lakh on subscription to GPF’

Instruction has been issued in consonance with the amendment in the Rules 7, 8 and 10 of the General Provident Fund (Central Service) Rules, 1960 fixing the threshold limit (at present Rs 5 lakh) vis-a-vis subscription to GPF during a financial year.

As per GPF-Rules, 1960, the amount of subscription should not be less than 6 percent of the emoluments and not more than total emoluments of the subscriber. However, there was no ceiling on the total amount of subscription of a subscriber into his GPF account in a financial year.