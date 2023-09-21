Adhere to timelines for completion of projects: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to officers

Srinagar, Sep 21: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired separate meetings of several departments including KPDCL, KPTCL, PHE and R&B to review the status of different projects and targets achieved under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes and UT Schemes, here.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineers of the concerned departments who presented an overview of the functioning of their respective departments and the progress achieved under various developmental projects.
The Chief Engineer of PHE while presenting an overview of the department also gave a detailed powerpoint presentation regarding the various projects, schemes, Jal Jeevan Mission and physical & financial components of the various works.
He gave an outline of the present status of water supply in Kashmir including availability and demand aspects. He informed that total schemes are 2429 including Lift Schemes 755, Hand Pumps, 20107, Filtration Plants 562, DG sets 328, Essential Dedicated Feeders 25 and Water Tankers 97.
Div Com also reviewed major developmental projects going on at present under various programmes and implementation of (UT/CSS Schemes) JJM, AMRUT 2.0, NABARD, SCADA and UT CAPEX.
Regarding the status of Household Tap Connections, CE PHE said that tap water connections including the initial coverage at present stands at 655724.
He said that the quality control is ensured from source to end user and the water tests are conducted as per parameters approved by JK WARA and BIS standards. He added that the department has 10 District level laboratories with NABL Accreditation.
The MD KPDCL & Chief Engineer of KPDCL also shared the progress of the department through PPT wherein an overview was presented regarding major projects including PMDP Additional (Rural /Urban), Smart Metering under PMDP urban, RDSS (Loss Reduction works), RDSS (Smart Metering Works), UT-Capex Works, Languishing Projects and deliverables.
CE, KPTCL briefed the chair about the various assets of the department, and deliverables pertaining to JKPTCL Kashmir besides impediments confronted for completion of projects.
The Chief Engineer of R&B highlighted ongoing works on major projects including Bone & Joint Hospital, Transit Accommodation Towers, and works under CRIF, Deliverables and Snow Clearance Action Plan.
While reviewing the physical and financial progress of these concerned departments, Div Com directed officers to strictly adhere to the timelines for the completion of projects so that the targets shall be achieved within the stipulated time.
He stressed connecting every hamlet through roads, electricity and tap water. He further stressed on safety audit of infrastructure and reduction in electricity pilferage and loss of revenue.
Regarding winter preparedness, he directed officers of all the departments to ensure the availability of resources and machinery to tackle the challenges and impediments created by Snowfall during winter besides asking them to chalk out the plan to ensure a regular supply of services during the snow.