‘Adhocism, vacant posts mar Power Department’

Addressing a news conference here, JKEEGA said that the vacant posts, adhocism, and other human resources issues were taking a toll on them, forcing them to take this step.

Addressing the media persons, JKEEGA General Secretary, PirzadaHidayatullah said that the engineering fraternity of the Power Department had been for decades longing for getting confirmed on their respective posts and grades.

“The adhocism and additional charges given to officials have caused frustration and distress among the fraternity, which needs to be done away with. Chief Engineers are superannuating in the grades of Assistant Engineers while as Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers are superannuating in the grades of Junior Engineers. It speaks volumes about the indifference and humiliating treatment towards the services rendered by engineers of JKPDD over decades,” Hidayatullah said.