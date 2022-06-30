ADJOURNMENT IN LAND DISPUTE CASE | High Court imposes Rs 25,000 fine on Govt

The penalty of Rs 25,000 is in addition to Rs 10,000 imposed by the Court on Collector Land Acquisition, Shopian on June 2 this year.

While the court pointed out that one of the respondents, Collector Land Acquisition, District Shopian, was directed to file objections to the writ petition, it said he had not filed it despite the imposition of cost of Rs 10,000 vide order dated June 2, 2022.

The court said that the officer was also directed to remain present before it but he had not cared to appear nor had he deposited the costs probably for the reason that the order dated June 2, 2022, was never communicated to him.

At this state Additional Advocate General (AAG) M A Chashoo prayed for and was granted a week’s further time to file objections.