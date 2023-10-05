Admin congratulates people of Kargil for good voter turnout in LAHDC election

Srinagar, Oct 5: After an encouraging high voter turnout in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections which concluded on Wednesday, the administration has congratulated the people who enthusiastically participated in the polling.
LAHDC-K elections witnessed a record 77.61 percent polling. Addressing media persons, Deputy Commissioner ( DC) Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who was flanked by SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury on Thursday congratulated the people of Kargil. " The people of Kargil came out in large numbers and the election process ended smoothly and on an encouraging note, " DC said. He said that all the departments and every official involved in the election duty worked in coordination and it was a joint effort from civil and police administration to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process.
DC said that the counting of votes will take place on October 8 and for that all the arrangements have been finalised. DC said that every effort has been made to conduct election process in a smooth and transparent manner.
SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary said that foolproof security arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the election process. He said barring a few incidents whole election day passed off peacefully. " The synergy and the clear cut direction from the Union Territory administration make it possible to conduct the poll peacefully. I assure you that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would also be held in much better way," SSP said. He added that higher officials including DIG Ladakh Police Sheikh Junaid provided guidance for making security arrangements. Pertinently, this was first election in Kargil district after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir State and Ladakh made a separate Union Territory. They also thanked the media persons for their cooperation and professional work while covering the elections.