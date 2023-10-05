Admin congratulates people of Kargil for good voter turnout in LAHDC election

LAHDC-K elections witnessed a record 77.61 percent polling. Addressing media persons, Deputy Commissioner ( DC) Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who was flanked by SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury on Thursday congratulated the people of Kargil. " The people of Kargil came out in large numbers and the election process ended smoothly and on an encouraging note, " DC said. He said that all the departments and every official involved in the election duty worked in coordination and it was a joint effort from civil and police administration to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process.

DC said that the counting of votes will take place on October 8 and for that all the arrangements have been finalised. DC said that every effort has been made to conduct election process in a smooth and transparent manner.