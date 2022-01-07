Admin constitutes 3-member committee for Kupwara heli service

Srinagar, Jan 7: Kupwara district administration Friday constituted a three-member committee to oversee the operation of ‘Heli Ticket Counter’ established at District Police Lines given the commencement of helicopter services for Karnah, Keran, and Machil areas in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Functional Manager, DIC Office, Kupwara (Nodal Officer Helipad Kupwara) Mudasir Ahmad, Junior Assistant, DIC Office, Kupwara Javid Ahmad Magray, and Junior Assistant, DIC Office, Kupwara Mushtaq Ahmad are the members of the committee that would function under the Additional Deputy Commissioner as per an order authenticated by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam-ud-Din.
Mushtaq Ahmad would ensure maintenance of records on daily basis and furnish the reports to the DC Office regularly, the order reads.