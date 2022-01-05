Admin ill-prepared for snowfall in upper reaches: PC

Srinagar, Jan 5: Peoples Conference (PC) senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday said that the administration was invisible at this time of distress and lashed out at authorities for failing to make proper arrangements given the recent snowfall.
A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that all claims made by the government about their preparedness had been exposed with a few inches of snow causing immense hardships to the people in the upper belt of Rafiabad, especially Bramen, Kutru Naribal, Khahmu, Brandub, Balhama, Hamam and Paizalpora.
“Just a few inches of snow have caused massive power breakdown, road blockades, and water scarcity in Rafiabad. All the major roads leading to the upper belt of Rafiabad are completely inundated with snow yet to be cleared from the roads. Despite the MeT department’s weather prediction for another spell of snowfall, the administration was ill-prepared for the snowfall,” he said. “To mitigate the hardship of the people, the higher-ups in the administration need to ensure greater synergy and coordination between various departments, especially those providing essential services.”