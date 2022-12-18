Admin launches massive anti-encroachment drive in Srinagar, 170 kanals of land retrieved from illegal occupants: Deputy Commissioner

Srinagar, Dec 18: Continuing its anti encroachment operations in Srinagar district to clear government land from the illegal occupants, the district administration today launched a massive tehsil wise anti-encroachment drive and retrieved about 170 kanals of land from different parts of the city.

A government spokesman said that the anti encroachment drives were conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

In Eidgah, a team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan conducted an anti-encroachment drive and retrieved about 50 kanals of Government land from the land grabbers.