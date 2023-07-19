Admin refutes allegations of stone pelting on yatris

In an official statement, the administration said that the incident had happened due to the minor dispute among the poniwallas themselves.

The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatris for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. The local people have been on forefront to make the yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since the beginning. This yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity among the people.