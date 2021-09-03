Admin reviews PDD’s winter preparedness for Jammu

The meeting was attended via video conferencing from Jammu by Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Gurmeet Singh; Chief Engineer Distribution, Sachdeva; Chief Engineer Transmission, Balviner Kundal; Chief Engineer Projects, Manhar Gupta and other concerned. While as Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Basharat Qayoom, Secretary Technical (PDD), DG Planning (PDD) and the other concerned participated in person.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations and discussions over the winter preparedness of the JPDCL for meeting power supply requirements during the winter season, particularly in the areas that remain snow-bound and upper reaches of Jammu division.

Besides other matters of the PDD, the advisor primarily focused on the winter preparedness of PDD including availability of buffer stock of transformers, transformer procurement, electric poles, conductors, exigency plans, condition of power transmission lines, power schedules, branch cutting, measures to bring down transmission losses, duty rosters of officers, establishment of control rooms and deployment of enforcement teams to check power theft, illegal hooking, and seizure of illegal electric gadgets to ensure hassle-free supply of electricity to the consumers.

Reviewing the position of stores, the targets given in the previous meeting and with regard to completions of projects, the advisor emphasised upon the officers to make adequate arrangements during the coming winter.

He directed the Chief Engineer Projects to achieve all the targets within the timeline already prescribed.

Elaborating upon the upcoming receiving stations being constructed in Jammu division, the Chief Engineer Projects said that all the projects should be ready by December 2021 so that the timeline of 20 March 2022 for their charging was adhered to.

The advisor directed the officers to conduct an audit of basic infrastructure and work on the gaps in advance to overcome shortcomings.

He emphasised on the officers to strictly adhere to the timeline set by the Lieutenant Governor for accomplishing all the tasks needed to be put in place for the forthcoming winters.

The advisor stressed on the proactive approach to be adopted by the department and said no stone should be left unturned on the aspect of winter preparedness.

He announced in the meeting that he would visit Jammu division in the next week and review the activities being carried out by the department by physically visiting receiving stations, stores and other important installations.

The advisor directed the officers to focus on areas of concern and keep rapid action teams ready and well prepared to respond to the damages in emergency situations.

He asked the concerned to keep a clear curtailment schedule in place for the winters and give it a wide publicity so that people come to know well in advance.

He also asked to put in place a foolproof mechanism to ensure that the upper and far-flung areas especially Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri and some areas of Udhampur and Ramban which receive heavy snowfall do not face frequent interruptions and outages.

The advisor directed the concerned to ensure the availability of buffer stock of transformers at every electric division so that it could be dispatched to the vulnerable areas and upper reaches and time was not wasted to replace the damaged transformers.

He directed the officers to ensure prompt remedial measures on issues faced by the public.

The advisor directed them to get daily feedback from the field functionaries and take prompt action on the issues faced by the people.

He laid stress on the robust grievance redress mechanism.

The advisor emphasised on the quick response to the grievances of the general public.

He asked the officers to update the portal on a daily basis and directed the chief engineer to submit a weekly report of the inspections conducted by the executive engineers and AEEs.

Directing the officers to complete the process of branch cutting of trees across the corridors through which the power lines pass within the timelines set for two phases of branch cutting, the advisor emphasised on the officers to have the action plan, which was already in place implemented in letter and spirit.

Regarding the power theft and the Transmission and Distribution losses, he directed the officers to make a list of the highest and the lowest loss-bearing divisions so that action was taken against the non-performing officers.

The advisor said that the officers had already been directed in the previous meetings and spot inspections that strict action had to be taken against the consumers who resort to power theft.

He asked the chief engineer to submit a report as to how many inspections had been conducted by each division and the progress in this regard.

The advisor said that the report should give the category-wise details of confiscations and penalties imposed both on commercial and residential delinquents.