Admin setting up DRDO hospitals at Baltal, Pahalgam

Srinagar: The J&K administration is setting up 50-bedded two DRDO hospitals at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the Amarnath yatris this year.
This year the annual Amarnath yatra commences on June 30 after two years.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the department had set up all facilities to provide “uninterrupted” healthcare services to the Amarnath yatris.
“As the annual Amarnath yatra is resuming after two years, we expect a large number of yatris this year for which preparations have been done,” he said.
Dr Rather said that the department had set up round-the-clock health services and a control room which would provide advanced healthcare services to the yatris in any kind of medical emergency.
“Two 50-bedded hospitals are being set up by DRDO at Baltal and Chandanwari base camps and in addition to these the Health Department has set up two 50-bedded hospitals at both base camps as well that will make it 100-bedded hospitals each at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps,” he said. “X-ray, USG, and oxygen facilities have also been made available.”
Dr Rather said that sufficient staff including specialists, medical officers, paramedics, and technicians were being posted at both the base camp hospitals.
“We have set up 55 camp facilities including 6 base hospitals where more than 1000 healthcare workers would provide services,” he said. “Besides, 11 medical aid centres, 12 emergency aid centres, 26 oxygen booths, and 15 on-route facilities would be established for the yatra.”