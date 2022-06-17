Admin setting up DRDO hospitals at Baltal, Pahalgam

Srinagar: The J&K administration is setting up 50-bedded two DRDO hospitals at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the Amarnath yatris this year.

This year the annual Amarnath yatra commences on June 30 after two years.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the department had set up all facilities to provide “uninterrupted” healthcare services to the Amarnath yatris.