Admin to allow ‘Khoje Digar’

In this connection, CEO of the Wakaf Board called on Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and told him that the Khoje Digar prayer of Asar were being traditionally offered near the shrine of Khawaja Naqasband Sahab (RA) at Khawaja Bazaar in Srinagar on 3rd Rabi-ul-Awal on the road and sought his permission.

“The Divisional Commissioner directed that the Urs should be held as per the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the State Executive Committee and directed for making necessary arrangements in this regard,” reads an official communiqué.