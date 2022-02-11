Admin to start land acquisition for 4-laning of National Highway in Baramulla

Baramulla, Feb 11: The Baramulla district administration would start land acquisition process for construction and widening of National Highway’s four laning from Narbal to Baramulla.
In this connection a six-member committee has been constituted that would carry survey and valuation of the structures and trees coming under the alignment of the four-laning.
The constituted committee includes TehsildarBaramulla, Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla, Horticulture Officer Baramulla, Executive Engineer, R&B Baramulla, besides representatives of the Border Road Organisation, and a Highway Consultant.
The constituted committee has been asked to submit the evaluation report within 29 days.
“In pursuance of the letter No OC 8333/86/EB, dated February 6, 2022, received from officer commanding 53 RCC C/O 56 APO, a committee of officers and officials is hereby constituted for surveying and evaluation of structures and trees coming under the alignment of the aforesaid subject,” reads the order issued vide order No 01 of 2022 dated February 10, 2022.
The Narbal-Baramulla four laning is J&K administration’s pilot project which in past has been delayed due to one or other bottleneck.
As part of the four-lane project, two flyovers would be constructed at Sangrama and Delina, Baramulla. Besides, the decision of by-pass at Baramulla and Pattan too would be decided after taking the assessment report into account.