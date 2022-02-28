Admin violating fundamental canons of labour laws: Masoodi

A statement of NC issued here quoted Masoodi as saying that the employees of JK Cements at Khrew that closed in 2019 had not been paid gratuity, retirement benefits, CP Fund, and other benefits for the past more than three years though there was no reason for denying payment of the arrears that otherwise represent contributions made by the employees from their hard-earned wages.

He said that the administration in gross violation of fundamental canons of labour laws was even without any justification withholding unpaid salary of more than 70 former employees of JK Cements pushing them and their families to starvation.