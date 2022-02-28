Admin violating fundamental canons of labour laws: Masoodi

New Delhi, Feb 28: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Monday decried the apathy and indifference of the administration towards the grave problems faced by JK Cement employees because of non-payment of salary, gratuity, and other benefits.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Masoodi as saying that the employees of JK Cements at Khrew that closed in 2019 had not been paid gratuity, retirement benefits, CP Fund, and other benefits for the past more than three years though there was no reason for denying payment of the arrears that otherwise represent contributions made by the employees from their hard-earned wages.
He said that the administration in gross violation of fundamental canons of labour laws was even without any justification withholding unpaid salary of more than 70 former employees of JK Cements pushing them and their families to starvation.
Masoodi said that Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, one of the employees, who was part of the employees’ delegation that met him on Sunday to seek his intervention, due of acute financial distress suffered a massive heart attack in the evening and breathed his last.
“The deceased had no source to fall back upon for his sustenance and that of his family, except his withheld salary,” he said.
Masoodi said that the matter was once again discussed with Additional Chief Secretary Finance and Principal Secretary Industries in presence of the delegation and immediate release of, at least, unpaid salary demanded, without any genuine and encouraging response.
The NC’s MP impressed upon the authorities to take a compassionate view of the grave problem faced by the employees and take immediate steps for release of hard-earned salary, gratuity, and other benefits.