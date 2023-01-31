Administration caught on wrong foot post snowfall in rural areas: AAP

Srinagar, Jan 31: Aam Aadmi Party's incharge of youth wing in Kashmir, Muddasir Hasan, today said that administration has been caught on wrong foot post snowfall in Kashmir valley and ill- prepared administrative machinery has put people in hardships.
In his statement, he said that not only this heavy snowfall has created hardships for common masses but poorly prepared government machinery has created more problems.
"It has been seen that in past years that Government machinery remained prepared for snowfall situation and basic arrangements were being put at place but things have gone reverse this year where only a couple of meetings for the sake of formality have been convened by Government machinery but there are no arrangements on ground to deal with post snowfall situation in rural areas of Kashmir valley," Muddasir said.