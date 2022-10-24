Administration has failed to meet development demands of Srinagar: NC

He stated that the previous NC government led by Omar Abdullah had pursued policies to materialise its vision of ensuring core civic facilities and effective public utility services to the city dwellers across the length and breadth of the city. The successive governments, however, he said consigned all those mega infrastructure, and tourism projects to deep cold storage.

Referring to the absence of elected representatives, Sagar said, “Working their way through the hierarchies and multiple sections in different departments to have their issues addressed is a tedious process. The responsibilities are, more often than not, passed on by officials. The smart city mission was slated to transform Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage, creating harmony and opportunities for all.”