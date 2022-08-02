Administration insensitive towards people's issues: Hakeem Yaseen

He was talking to various delegations from Khansahib ,who called on him on Tuesday, to apprise him about various problems confronting them.

“The delegations of Chillbrass and Arizal area complained that they have not been provided any kind of relief or compensation in lieu of heavy losses caused to their property , crops and cattle due to recent incessant rains and flash flood in the area till date .

The delegations also complained that no officer or concerned field agencies have so far visited the affected families to asses the quantum of damage caused due to the natural calamity ,”Hakeem Yaseen said.