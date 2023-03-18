Administration, police and civil society members need to put collective efforts to end social evils: Former CJ Ali Muhammad Magray

Baramulla, Mar 18: Former Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magray on Saturday said that a combined effort from civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir police besides people from the civil society need to be taken to end the evil practices like drug abuse from the society.
He said the people need to be made aware through campaigns and various other actions about the ill effects of the drug menace in the society. “The drug abuse and other social evils is taking toll on the youths,” said Ali Muhammad Magray, during a day-long seminar on ‘Social reforms and our responsibility’ organised by the Human Aid Society with its partner NGO’S at degree college Baramulla on Saturday.
He said parents can not escape from their responsibilities. And in this age of information technology, the role of parents has increased further especially in keeping track of their wards.
He said in this age of competition, the parents are putting undue pressure on their wards and sometimes the intensity of pressure leads to depression which is not a healthy sign.
“When parents put their wards in a competition which is beyond their potential it affects the thinking level of the child. It is very important for a parent to talk to their children’s issues, their potential level should be utilised in proper and productive direction only,” said Justice Ali Muhammad Magray.
On this occasion, deputy commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar, while addressing the audience said that the youths are pillars of the society. She said the UT administration is taking all steps to engage the youths in the right direction.
She said society is facing a huge challenge of social evils like, drug abuse, cases of suicides and other social evils. She said the need of the hour is to put collective effort in ending such evil practices from society.
“We all need to take a holistic approach in eradicating social evils from the society,” said Dr Sehrish Asghar. “If a youth has any issue, he needs to discuss that with the elders and find a solution for that. We can not escape from responsibilities. There is no problem which doesn’t have a solution. However, escaping temporarily from problems by switching over to drugs is not a solution but it can lead to mental illness,” she said.
On the occasion, several other speakers spoke and stressed upon the timely intervention of civil society members, NGO’S and heads of religious organisations to accelerate their efforts in reforming the society.