Administration, police and civil society members need to put collective efforts to end social evils: Former CJ Ali Muhammad Magray

He said the people need to be made aware through campaigns and various other actions about the ill effects of the drug menace in the society. “The drug abuse and other social evils is taking toll on the youths,” said Ali Muhammad Magray, during a day-long seminar on ‘Social reforms and our responsibility’ organised by the Human Aid Society with its partner NGO’S at degree college Baramulla on Saturday.

He said parents can not escape from their responsibilities. And in this age of information technology, the role of parents has increased further especially in keeping track of their wards.