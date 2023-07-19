Administration refutes allegations of stone pelting on yatris

Srinagar, July 19: The administration refuted the misleading claims and allegations made in a video circulated on social media regarding stone pelting on yatris.

The administration, in a statement, said that the incident had happened due to the minor dispute among the two groups of poniwallas.

The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatris for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The local people have been on forefront to make the yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since the beginning. This yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity among the people.