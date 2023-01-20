Administration retrieves 983 kanals of land from encroachers in Ganderbal

He further said that strict directions have been given to all Tehsildars for intensifying the anti-encroachment drives in the district for retrieval of all encroached State/ Kahcharie land at an earliest.

Following these directions, teams from the revenue department have launched massive anti-encroachment drives across all tehsils and in the last two days administration has retrieved more than 1701 Kanals of encroached State/ Kahcharie land.

With these 1701 Kanals, the total retrieved land has increased to 13431 Kanals throughout the district and so-far 56 percent of State land and over 47 percent of Kahcharai land has been retrieved during anti-encroachment drives in the district.