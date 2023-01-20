Administration retrieves 983 kanals of land from encroachers in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 20: Acting tough against illegal land encroachers, the district administration Ganderbal on Friday retrieved 983 kanals of state and kahcharie land across the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir, Revenue department is acting tough against the land grabbers who have illegally occupied state/ kahcharai land and anti-encroachment drives against such persons shall continue till each patch of government land is retrieved in the district.
He further said that strict directions have been given to all Tehsildars for intensifying the anti-encroachment drives in the district for retrieval of all encroached State/ Kahcharie land at an earliest.
Following these directions, teams from the revenue department have launched massive anti-encroachment drives across all tehsils and in the last two days administration has retrieved more than 1701 Kanals of encroached State/ Kahcharie land.
With these 1701 Kanals, the total retrieved land has increased to 13431 Kanals throughout the district and so-far 56 percent of State land and over 47 percent of Kahcharai land has been retrieved during anti-encroachment drives in the district.