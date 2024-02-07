Administration seeks removal of illegal constructions along Nullah Sindh in Kangan

Kangan, Feb 7: The authorities have taken note of the illegal constructions along Sindh Nullah in Kangan sub division of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and asked the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) department officials to submit a report every week.

Amid the reports of constructions along Sindh Nullah in violation of the High Court orders, the Sub Divisional Administration Kangan has taken note of it. Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan has issued an order asking the Assistant Executive Engineer I&FC to submit a report of illegal constructions on the banks of Sindh Nullah on every Monday.

“You are hereby requested to submit the report of illegal construction on the banks of Sindh Nullah that contravenes with the court order on every Monday forthwith.”

Pertinent to mention that the High Court has completely banned any sort of construction within 100 mts from the bank of Sindh Nullah via the PIL.