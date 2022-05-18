'Administration to rework postings of KP employees in Kashmir to ensure safety'

"We had a meeting with all heads of departments and chief engineers. I have told them to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit employees are posted in less vulnerable areas like towns and district headquarters," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole told reporters here.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, inside his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district by terrorists on May 12.

Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were employed under the prime minister's employment package for migrants, have been protesting for six days now, demanding transfers to safer places like Jammu.