Administration unable to instill sense of security among KPs: Mehbooba

Jammu: Criticising the administration for compounding issues of general masses with its red tapism, inertia and public discontent, former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir today stands at crossroads where citizens have neither any right nor a forum to project their grievances.

“While the public anger is simmering, the administration is busy in showcasing its phony achievements in order to justify what ruling Bharatiya Janta Party has done with Jammu and Kashmir”, Mehbooba said while speaking with various deputations which called her here on the second day of her tour to Jammu, a press note said.