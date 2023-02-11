Adopt humanitarian approach : Peace Forum

In a statement, he urged the government not to deprive the poor of home and livelihood. “The UT government can justify its action legally, but on humanitarian considerations the move is not all that welcome. Action against the powerful and influential is praiseworthy, but for the poor the action may prove to be death-knell like. Their fears and miseries are no less than the uprooted and displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who are living in exile because of the terrorism. While the drive can continue against the powerful and influential, the government has to take care and has to be responsible for the poor and the displaced. First and foremost, the poor should not be displaced and those who are should be duly rehabilitated and compensated,” Satish said.