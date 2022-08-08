Adopt more transparent, less bureaucratic uniform legislation: Parliamentary panel

In its report on “review of Guardianship and Adoption Laws”, the standing committee on Law and Personnel said the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA) and Juvenile Justice Act have their own virtues and shortcomings.

“While the adoption procedure laid down under HAMA is simple and takes less time as compared to that stipulated in JJ Act, adoptions made under JJ Act are transparent, accountable and verifiable,” it said.