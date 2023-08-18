Adopting technology in governance | J&K has made big strides: CS

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the workshop was being held from August 17 to 19 and featured today discussions on Future Ready Governance, “Pilot Project in Agriculture Department (including Dairy etc) and University of the Future. Anurag Goel, Former Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs GoI, and UN SDG Expert is the Resource person for this workshop attended by the Administrative Secretaries, HoDs and other senior functionaries of the Planning Department.

During his address today the Chief Secretary maintained that J&K had made remarkable progress in putting its right foot ahead by digitizing all of its G2C and G2B services in a span of less than 2 years. He stated that the government is committed to make governance future-ready by integrating use of Artificial Intelligence or APIs for bringing efficiency in its functioning.