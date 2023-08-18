Adopting technology in governance | J&K has made big strides: CS

Srinagar, Aug 18: On the second day of the three-day workshop organised by the J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department for administration on the theme of ‘Future Ready Governance (FRG)’ and ‘Future Universities’, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that J&K had made bigger strides in adopting technology for taking government to the doorsteps of people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the workshop was being held from August 17 to 19 and featured today discussions on Future Ready Governance, “Pilot Project in Agriculture Department (including Dairy etc) and University of the Future. Anurag Goel, Former Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs GoI, and UN SDG Expert is the Resource person for this workshop attended by the Administrative Secretaries, HoDs and other senior functionaries of the Planning Department.
During his address today the Chief Secretary maintained that J&K had made remarkable progress in putting its right foot ahead by digitizing all of its G2C and G2B services in a span of less than 2 years. He stated that the government is committed to make governance future-ready by integrating use of Artificial Intelligence or APIs for bringing efficiency in its functioning.
Mehta observed that the future belongs to technology. He made out that both people and systems out of sync with the evolving technology should be ready to be subservient to those having sway over it. He sensitized each of them to be cognizant of the modern trends and techniques coming up in the field of their concern.
He asked them to enhance their capacities to catch-up with the changes so that future advancements do not push us into the category of tech have-nots. He reiterated that J&K has moved at a fast pace and has come of age in bolstering its position as a leader in providing IT based solutions to alleviate most of the sufferings of its population.
Besides mentioning the shooting-up of the number of online services to 675 offered by different government departments here the Chief Secretary also talked about the digitisation of revenue records and other measures like auto-appeal system, e-office, e-tendering, BEAMS and Janbhagidari that have really helped in making the administration most responsive, vibrant, transparent and accountable here.