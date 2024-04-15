Advance registration for Amarnath Yatra opens

Ganderbal, Apr 15: The advance registration for the 52-day annual Amarnath Yatra opened on Monday.

The annual yatra to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir would commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said.

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Officials said that the annual yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine would begin on June 29, 2024, and conclude on August 19, 2024. This annual yatra attracts lakhs of devotees from far and wide who come to pay their respects to lord Shiva in the form of a naturally formed ice stalagmite within the Amarnath cave shrine.

The management of the Amarnath cave shrine is entrusted to the SASB. The SASB and the administration have already started preparation for the annual yatra.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has pressed men and machinery for snow clearance work at the Baltal base camp leading to the Amarnath cave shrine.