Advisor Bhatnagar asks officers to employ latest technologies at JKAIDCL

During the AGMs, detailed deliberations were held on different aspects of the corporation besides the audit reports of financial years 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 were also discussed in detail.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar reiterated that the corporation has been established with an objective of providing post harvest infrastructure, quality agriculture inputs, machinery and marketing support to farmers of J&K and therefore it should be our endeavour to provide every possible support and facilitation to our farmers.

He impressed upon the officers of corporation to make their presence felt at block and district levels to facilitate the farmers fraternity The Advisor also enjoined upon the management of the corporation to employ all the latest technological interventions being utilised by the food processing industries so that the corporation can be made more viable and profitable He also asked the officers of the corporation to hold regular awareness camps as well as interactions with the farming community at the Panchayat level with the involvement of PRI representatives so that maximum people are benefitted.

The AGMs on the occasion adopted directors' reports and the audited accounts of the Corporation for the Financial Years 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Meanwhile, members of AGM also directed the management of corporation to submit the audited accounts of pending years before the CAG as early as possible.

The members also asked them to prepare a business plan of next 10 years for the viability and development of corporation.