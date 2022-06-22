Advisor Bhatnagar assesses flood situation across J&K

Advisor Bhatnagar further stressed upon the officers that the proper coordination and synergy should be maintained with district administrations as well as SDRF so that timely deployment of emergency response teams can be made to vulnerable areas. He asked the officers that the public should be informed timely about the flood levels in their respective areas and any kind of fake news or misinformation should be timely rectified with the help of Information department as well as Doordarshan and AIR. He also asked the officers to use the social media in proper way with timely and accurate information related to flood water levels should be updated.

During the meeting, the Advisor was informed that the water levels are increasing at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh areas due to down flow of Jehlum river and as of now severe flood across the Kashmir valley is not predicted however full alert is being maintained and close monitoring is being done.