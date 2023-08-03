Advisor Bhatnagar conducts extensive tour of Tangmarg

Tangmarg, Aug 3: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted an extensive tour of Tangmargare of the district to evaluate the progress on key projects and gain insights into the infrastructure and educational facilities available for the residents.
During the visit, the Advisor inspected the Water supply Scheme at Heing Tangmarg being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission, inspected Govt Middle School Sharai and Fazili Kashmiri Memorial Govt Higher Secondary School Chamndilora and took stock of their functioning as well as academic activities.
While inspecting the water supply Scheme at Heing, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that this is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at providing a sustainable and reliable water supply to the locals here, adding that the present LG led Administration is committed to provide tap water to all the residents and rural households of Jammu and Kashmir under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The Advisor during the inspection took stock of the ongoing works and interacted with the project officials as well as the representatives of the executing agency. He emphasized upon them to complete the project at the earliest so that the clean tap water is provided to the locals of the area.
Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited Government Middle School Sharai and Fazili Kashmiri Memorial Government Higher Secondary School Chandilora here and took first hand appraisal of educational infrastructure as well as assessment of quality of education being provided to students. The Advisor’s visit was aimed to gather valuable feedback and identify areas that need improvement in order to enhance the overall educational experience for the students.