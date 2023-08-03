Advisor Bhatnagar conducts extensive tour of Tangmarg

During the visit, the Advisor inspected the Water supply Scheme at Heing Tangmarg being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission, inspected Govt Middle School Sharai and Fazili Kashmiri Memorial Govt Higher Secondary School Chamndilora and took stock of their functioning as well as academic activities.

While inspecting the water supply Scheme at Heing, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that this is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at providing a sustainable and reliable water supply to the locals here, adding that the present LG led Administration is committed to provide tap water to all the residents and rural households of Jammu and Kashmir under the Jal Jeevan Mission.