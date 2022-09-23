Advisor Bhatnagar directs for timely completion of pending works
Anantnag, Sep 23: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today paid a surprise visit to Rehmat Alam Hospital (RAH) here and inspected the progress of ongoing works at the construction site of the hospital.
During the visit, the Advisor also took stock of arrangements being put in place for smooth shifting of Maternity Care Hospital Anantnag to this building in view of old and congested nature of existing hospital building.
While inspecting the different blocks of the building, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers of executing agency to expedite the pace of ongoing works so that building can be completed at the earliest and the existing Maternity Care Hospital is shifted to the building.
The Advisor further asked the executing agency to make the building compatible for public service delivery and instructed them to obtain the safety audit report and take appropriate measures for rectification at the required places.
Taking strong note of unwarranted delay in the completion of this project for so many years, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers to take personal interests in completing this project as it has vital importance in terms of dealing with the maternal health care.
He also asked the officers to conduct regular reviews regarding progress of works and remove all bottlenecks which hinder the completion of this project in coordination with other agencies so that the existing maternal hospital can be shifted to the building at the earliest.
Chief Engineer, R&B, Kashmir, Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, General Manager, J&K Projects Construction Corporation, officers of GMC, R&B, health and other concerned departments also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.