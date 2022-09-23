Advisor Bhatnagar directs for timely completion of pending works

During the visit, the Advisor also took stock of arrangements being put in place for smooth shifting of Maternity Care Hospital Anantnag to this building in view of old and congested nature of existing hospital building.

While inspecting the different blocks of the building, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers of executing agency to expedite the pace of ongoing works so that building can be completed at the earliest and the existing Maternity Care Hospital is shifted to the building.