Advisor Bhatnagar directs officers to make all infrastructure facilities available at Budgam schools

At High School Narbal, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected the newly constructed school building and assessed the amenities provided for students at this new building.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar held a thorough inspection of the school premises and took a detailed review of the infrastructure and other facilities being provided by the institute.

He interacted with the students of the institute and enquired from them about the quality of education being provided at the institute. He also checked their workbooks and queried them about various subjects.