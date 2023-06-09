Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates North Zone NeoCon-2023 conference at SKICC

Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the conference will be a very successful platform to contribute towards bringing improvement in neonatal care in Kashmir and will have a huge impact in decreasing Neonatal mortality further. He added that central and J&K governments have given the health sector a top priority to improve the overall health of the society at large by its holistic approach.

The Advisor highlighted that the medical infrastructure is being upgraded across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir and world class medical care facilities are being provided to citizens here. He congratulated Principal GMC Anantnag and National Neonatology Forum for organising such a crucial conference which is addressing a pressing issue of our society.