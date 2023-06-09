Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates North Zone NeoCon-2023 conference at SKICC

Srinagar, June 9: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated the first-ever two days North Zone NeoCon-2023 conference at SKICC here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the two day conference is being organised by the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology, Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag on June 9 and June 10, 2023.
President NNF, India, Dr Praveen Kumar; Director SKIMS, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul ; Principal GMC Anantang, Dr Syed Tariq Qureshi; Principal SKIMS-MC Bemina , Dr Irfan Robbani, medical fraternity of different colleges and large number of medical students were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the conference will be a very successful platform to contribute towards bringing improvement in neonatal care in Kashmir and will have a huge impact in decreasing Neonatal mortality further. He added that central and J&K governments have given the health sector a top priority to improve the overall health of the society at large by its holistic approach.
The Advisor highlighted that the medical infrastructure is being upgraded across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir and world class medical care facilities are being provided to citizens here. He congratulated Principal GMC Anantnag and National Neonatology Forum for organising such a crucial conference which is addressing a pressing issue of our society.
Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar in his address through video conferencing said that neonatal care and optimal treatment has a huge impact in decreasing infant mortality rate. He said that the government is further strengthening the maternal and child care services through the RCH programme under NHM scheme.