Advisor Bhatnagar reviews preparations of SDD for 75th Independence Day celebrations

Principal Secretary SDD, DrAsgar Hassan Samoon; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; Secretary, Board of Technical Education, Additional Secretary SDD, Principals of Polytechnic Colleges, Superintendents of ITIs and other concerned officials of the department participated in the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the officers to make the arrangements of the celebrations well in advance at all the institutes besides other logistic material required for successful conduct of functions is also made available at all institutes on time.

Highlighting that being the 75th independence day this year has a special significance, the Advisor said the day has been given prominence this year and in that sense the country is celebrating it as ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’. He directed the officers to celebrate the function in all institutes with singing of National Anthem and hoisting of National Flag with proper Flag Code. He asked them that the Covid SOPs and protocols should be strictly followed while celebrating this important day across all institutes.

The Advisor, while stressing on cleaning the institutes across J&K beforehand, directed the officers to carry out dedicated cleanliness and sanitation drives across all institutes so that this important festival is celebrated with dignity, decorum and full enthusiasm.

While highlighting the role of technical institutes in development of country, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that such important institutes are useful and effective in skilling our youth which in turn is critically important for the development of our nation. He directed the officers that publicity of these technical institutes should be held on this important day besides awareness camps on admissions should also be held during the week so that maximum youth is made aware about these institutions.

The Advisor further stressed upon the officers to carry out rigrous Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on the courses offered by these institutions so that more people get skilled from these institutes and ample avenues of employability are made available for them.

Advisor Bhatnagar also asked the officers to finalize all the arrangements for the online essay competition, painting competition, patriotic song competition and others, which are part of ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ activities besides webinars on themes which are socially important and relevant should also be held on this important day.

