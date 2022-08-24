Advisor Bhatnagar reviews status of newly established GMCs

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a marathon meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review status and functioning as well as progress on ongoing works of GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri and Kathua as well as newly sanctioned GMCs at Udhampur and Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took detailed assessment of each medical college vis-a-vis establishment of Administrative Blocks, Academic Blocks, Laboratories, Girls and Boys Hostels as well as other related infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Bhupinder Kumar; MD, JKPCC, R.K Shavan; Principal, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid; Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, Dr. Yashpal Sharma; Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu, Director Finance H&ME Department, Principals of all the new GMCs and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.