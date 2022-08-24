Advisor Bhatnagar reviews status of newly established GMCs

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a marathon meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review status and functioning as well as progress on ongoing works of GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri and Kathua as well as newly sanctioned GMCs at Udhampur and Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took detailed assessment of each medical college vis-a-vis establishment of Administrative Blocks, Academic Blocks, Laboratories, Girls and Boys Hostels as well as other related infrastructure.
The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Bhupinder Kumar; MD, JKPCC, R.K Shavan; Principal, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid; Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, Dr. Yashpal Sharma; Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu, Director Finance H&ME Department, Principals of all the new GMCs and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.
While reviewing the progress of GMCs of Anantnag and Baramulla being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), the Advisor directed the MD JKPCC to complete the ongoing works on these projects by 15th of October.
He asked them to develop the interior roads and other required infrastructure within the given scope of work.
Reviewing the progress of ongoing works at District Hospital Anantnag, the Advisor was informed that Block B and Block C have been completed and are already operational while as the work on Block A is going on in full pace. The Advisor directed the executing agency to complete all the works by the end of this year so that the building can be made operational for public good.
The Advisor during the meeting also reviewed the arrangements for shifting of Maternity Care Hospital Anantnag to new place as the existing hospital building is very old and congested. He was informed that the building of Rehmat Alam Hospital has been earmarked for shifting of this hospital subject to the safety audit report of NIT Srinagar.
The Advisor while calling upon the officers to shift the hospital as early as possible, directed the representative of NIT Srinagar to submit the safety audit report within a months time so that the hospital is shifted to this location.