Advisor Bhatnagar seeks effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Advisor made these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of two days Northern Regional Review Meeting -Ayushman Sangam at Hotel Raddison Blu here.

The meeting organised by National Health Authority, GoI and State Health Agency (SHA), J&K, aimed at enhancing the implementation of the ABPMJAY scheme in the Northern region. The meeting also took stock of past progress as well as drew a future roadmap for the smooth implementation of the scheme.