Advisor Farooq Khan addresses 20th annual Greentech Safety India Summit, Awards 2021

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Farooq Khan maintained that safety is a matter of importance both for private as well as government sector enterprises and we must implement due safety norms at the work places for protection of workers.

Advisor highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing tremendous development since the past 2 to 3 years while making a mention of few major projects including construction of highways and tunnels in tough and hilly terrains. He added that there has been no major incident at any of these work places which shows that safety protocols have been followed at these construction sites by project agencies which minimized the concerns of workmen.