Advisor Farooq Khan addresses 20th annual Greentech Safety India Summit, Awards 2021

Srinagar, Mar 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today said that India is a fast developing nation but we have to be a conscious nation as well while executing any kind of development project in our country.
Advisor made these remarks while addressing a large gathering of representatives of Corporate world at the 20th Annual Greentech Safety India Summit and Awards 2021 at SKICC.
The Greentech Awards have been instituted as an exemplary platform to recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future focused excellence in various field of industry and institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Farooq Khan maintained that safety is a matter of importance both for private as well as government sector enterprises and we must implement due safety norms at the work places for protection of workers.
Advisor highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing tremendous development since the past 2 to 3 years while making a mention of few major projects including construction of highways and tunnels in tough and hilly terrains. He added that there has been no major incident at any of these work places which shows that safety protocols have been followed at these construction sites by project agencies which minimized the concerns of workmen.
Advisor said that the J&K government has started new Industrial Policy which has attracted large number of investments in the UT. He asked the representatives of corporate world to come forward and take benefits of this policy.
On the occasion, Advisor congratulated the award winners of corporate world for achieving recognition in safety standards.
Advisor Farooq Khan also distributed awards among representatives of corporate world for following safety protocols in different categories like Greentech Professional of the year, Excellence in Corporate Governance, Safety Excellence and others.
Mayor, SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu, while speaking during the Summit said that such deliberations on safety practices at workplaces and industrial units will help the local industries of Jammu and Kashmir in a big way. He added that this summit will help in imbibing several safety protocols and standards in J&K which are being followed by some big industries across the country.
Chairman and CEO, Greentech Foundation, highlighted the significance of Summit saying that the event included insightful panel discussions and presentations to evolve and adopt outstanding initiatives and practices for inclusive growth of the organization as well as workmen.